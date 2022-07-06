Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,924 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. 309,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,790. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

