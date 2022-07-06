Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 544 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $248.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

