Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,470 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,409,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 412,962 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 7,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. 229,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,442,693. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

