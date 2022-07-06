Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 1,065,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,576,644. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.