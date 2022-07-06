iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

