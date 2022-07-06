IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $60,557.00 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRNT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,640. IronNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IronNet by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IronNet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IronNet by 651.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

