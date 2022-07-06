iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 15,912,685 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76.

