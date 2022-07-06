iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. 387,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,293,080. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95.

