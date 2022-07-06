iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,652 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $37,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 80,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,672. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

