iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $26,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.