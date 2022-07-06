iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,072 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $37,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after buying an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,782,000 after buying an additional 556,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.