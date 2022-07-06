iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. The stock had a trading volume of 91,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

