iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of IVLU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,988. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

