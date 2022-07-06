iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 6.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

MTUM stock opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

