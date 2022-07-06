iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. 283,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,675,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

