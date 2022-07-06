iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,799 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,062 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77.

