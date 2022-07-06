iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESML stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.