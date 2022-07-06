iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wavelength Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

