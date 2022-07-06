iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.