iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 3,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,183. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

