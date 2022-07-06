iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

