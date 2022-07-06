iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Cut by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 328,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,849,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,584,000.

TIP opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

