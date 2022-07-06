iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

