iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 58,247 shares.The stock last traded at $273.25 and had previously closed at $271.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.20.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.