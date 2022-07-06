iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

