Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:JGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.20 ($3.72).

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 306 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.84) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.63) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.