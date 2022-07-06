Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of JSE traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 80.75 ($0.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £376.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.33).

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

