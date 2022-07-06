Jay Farner Acquires 25,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,010,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,634,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner purchased 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $199,881.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner bought 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner bought 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.
Shares of RKT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,443,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,223. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.
Several research firms have recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
