Jay Farner Acquires 25,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,010,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,634,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner purchased 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner bought 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner bought 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,443,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,223. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

