Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAA. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.31.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $171.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.77 and its 200-day moving average is $199.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.