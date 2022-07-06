Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

