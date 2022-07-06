Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prudential plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Prudential’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,475 ($17.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.04) to GBX 1,685 ($20.40) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,375 ($16.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.25) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,558.00.

Prudential stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Prudential has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

