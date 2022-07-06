JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.59. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $497,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.