John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 29th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

