JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Price Target to €36.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.00 ($37.50) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEAGF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$33.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

