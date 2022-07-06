JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Price Target to €36.00

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.00 ($37.50) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEAGF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$33.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

