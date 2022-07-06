JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 150

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 207 ($2.51).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock traded up GBX 1.41 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136.61 ($1.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £755.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.83. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 132.70 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.63).

In other news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,181.88).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

