JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.11

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.11 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 65.51 ($0.79). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 67.30 ($0.81), with a volume of 42,370 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.92. The company has a market cap of £26.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.
JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)
