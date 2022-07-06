JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.11

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.11 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 65.51 ($0.79). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 67.30 ($0.81), with a volume of 42,370 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.92. The company has a market cap of £26.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

