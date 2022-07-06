Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 8.8%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 24.50 and last traded at 25.33. Approximately 59,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,963,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.78.
The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.
Kanzhun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZ)
