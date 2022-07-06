Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 8.8%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 24.50 and last traded at 25.33. Approximately 59,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,963,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.78.

The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.