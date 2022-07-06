Kimco Realty Corp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KIM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

