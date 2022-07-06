Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

