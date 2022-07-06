Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Tops $18.69 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $740,356.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

