Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $31.56, but opened at $23.90. Craig Hallum now has a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 44,276 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,889,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653,143 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 466,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1,009.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 308,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

