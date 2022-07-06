Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $515.11 million, a PE ratio of -165.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

