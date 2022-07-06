Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

LIFZF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. 6,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,447. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

