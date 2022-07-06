Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.98. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.