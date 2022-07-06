Lamden Price Hits $0.0207 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $2.94 million and $23,055.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.