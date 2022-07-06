Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

