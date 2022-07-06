Ledyard National Bank Buys 1,065 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,097. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average is $151.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.