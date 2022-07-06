Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.51. 35,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $544.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

