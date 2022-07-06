Ledyard National Bank Has $7.58 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,364 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in eBay by 213.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 102,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 555.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 69.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 712,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

eBay stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 158,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,711. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

