Ledyard National Bank Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 671,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,000. Coupang accounts for about 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Coupang by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Coupang by 72.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 82,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $339,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coupang by 518.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $456,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 343,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,465. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup raised their price target on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

